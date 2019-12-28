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OAN files $10M lawsuit against Comcast, MSNBC for Rachel Maddow’s libel
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62 views • December 28, 2019
One America News is holding Comcast and MSNBC accountable for their actions, and has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the corporations. One America’s Pearson Sharp explains how Rachel Maddow’s words could soon cost her and her network a lot more than they bargained for.
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