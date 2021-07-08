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Black Star Weekly Report for 2021 Newsletter 27: July 08, 2021
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841 views • July 08, 2021
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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Now the 2021 Seismic Chart shows four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events after May 21, 2021 the day our planet passed between the Sun and Black Star with these three quakes (6.1 Alaska, 6.1 Indonesia, 6.5 New Zealand) and this deep 6.1 Fiji Quake (07.02.2021) for Week 19. These two 6.0 Chile Quakes (USGS, USGS) struck just minutes apart on Sunday morning around 1AM UTC to be recorded as events for Week 20 that ends on Saturday night at midnight UTC. This is six of the 6-mag quakes over a 49-day period that historically produces 19.25 of the 6-mag quakes for the seven-week period.
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The global tectonic unzipping phenomenon has stopped, as we continue moving away from the Black Star, and is expected to start up again once our planet reaches outside-orbital position in Week 27.
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Spectators banned from Olympics as Tokyo Covid emergency declared
Submitted by New
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2303020457372/spectators-banned-from-olympics-as-tokyo-covid-emergency-declared?s=oldSite&;ss=a3
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President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would be sending officials out to knock on people’s doors across America to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine
Watch video: https://youtu.be/d-6qAII_2H8
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/joe-biden-said-today-he-will-be-sending-government-officials-door-to-door-to-convince-people-take-covid-19-experimental-jab-vaccine-vaccination/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 27 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
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FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
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WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving through the first Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
Now the 2021 Seismic Chart shows four of the 6-magnitude earthquake events after May 21, 2021 the day our planet passed between the Sun and Black Star with these three quakes (6.1 Alaska, 6.1 Indonesia, 6.5 New Zealand) and this deep 6.1 Fiji Quake (07.02.2021) for Week 19. These two 6.0 Chile Quakes (USGS, USGS) struck just minutes apart on Sunday morning around 1AM UTC to be recorded as events for Week 20 that ends on Saturday night at midnight UTC. This is six of the 6-mag quakes over a 49-day period that historically produces 19.25 of the 6-mag quakes for the seven-week period.
--
The global tectonic unzipping phenomenon has stopped, as we continue moving away from the Black Star, and is expected to start up again once our planet reaches outside-orbital position in Week 27.
--
Spectators banned from Olympics as Tokyo Covid emergency declared
Submitted by New
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/2303020457372/spectators-banned-from-olympics-as-tokyo-covid-emergency-declared?s=oldSite&;ss=a3
--
President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he would be sending officials out to knock on people’s doors across America to pressure them to take the coronavirus vaccine
Watch video: https://youtu.be/d-6qAII_2H8
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/joe-biden-said-today-he-will-be-sending-government-officials-door-to-door-to-convince-people-take-covid-19-experimental-jab-vaccine-vaccination/
==
Links used in this Report video are shared in Terral’s 2021 Newsletter 27 for Newsletter and Survival Group Subscribers.
==
Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]
http://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf
--
FEMA EMPLOYEE WARNS OF FINAL DEPOPULATION MOVE COMING SOON - CELESTE SOLUM
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/b6b86ddf-b563-47d7-9d33-29d1978fe7c0
--
WARNING! Media uses the "kids at the border" to hide the Harris-Biden "Catch-and-Bus" Program: https://bit.ly/2PwdzLi My Report: https://bit.ly/31KYqs5 Obama in 2014: https://bit.ly/3dw8J8U SPARS 2025: https://bit.ly/39IeuPH Infected Illegals Bused EVERYWHERE!
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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