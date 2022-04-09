© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPLORING THE DARK SIDE OF DISNEY
Follow
1
Share
Report
155 views • April 09, 2022
EXPLORING THE DARK SIDE OF DISNEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FE6DNgJNfZUT/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
DISNEY'S PEDO VICE PRESIDENT CONVICTED AND JAILED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/205euTXpmB0/
They should change Disney's Slogan to: The Most EVIL Place on Earth
PEDO(DISNEY)LAND MKULTRA MIND CONTROL PROGRAMMING CLUB 33 AND WICKED MICKEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGaIxn7Q07d9/
Funny how the Normie's just woke up to this stuff. I guess its their campaign to destroy the old world order.
ONE OF HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST SECRETS FINALLY REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4COeEL9Mf1o/
DISNEY'S MASSIVE MEDIA EMPIRE (DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cG4jh7o5R3f/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cG4jh7o5R3f/
Originally uploaded Aug 1, 2020
An old clip of Donald Trump surfaces proving yet again that he was the ONLY one speaking out against Jeffrey Epstein.
We'll also go back to 2012 and check in with Don Lemon for a stark reminder of just how bad things were getting under President Obama and we'll take a look the Epstein story that could have
'DISNEY, ELON MUSK/TWITTER, & THE CONTROLLERS' || (04.04.22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeAICVzeKK9k/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeAICVzeKK9k/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
LIST OF DISNEY EMPLOYEES ARRESTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION, PORNOGRAPHY
JOSEPH GUNDERSONAPRIL 04, 2022
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/disney-child-molestation-pornography
THE PERVERTED WALT DISNEY EMPIRE
https://tabublog.com/2015/07/05/the-evil-dark-side-of-all-things-disney/
There is so much information coming out of Disney since the company decided to go full woketard in response to the passage of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Last week, leaked videos of a meeting between executives and high-level employees within the company gave people an inside look at the push to drown children in LGBTQ+ content.
Well, Christopher Rufo, who was responsible for dropping the leaked Disney meeting videos on Twitter, chose this morning to blast Disney in a fashion that can only be accurately described as legendary.
If there’s one thing a company that is actively trying to push queer content on children, that is being accused of attempting to sexually groom children after a law just forbid teachers from sexually grooming children, wants is for a list to be dropped online of past employees who were arrested and charged for child molestation and pornography. And that’s just what Rufo did.
Holy sh*t! And we can’t forget that Disney employees were just caught up in a sting in Florida just last month!
That’s going to leave a mark. The Daily Wire already reports that parents have started canceling their subscriptions to Disney’s streaming service and trips to the theme parks after the leaked meeting videos let us in on the “not-so-secret gay agenda.” There’s no telling what kind of whirlwind the company will reap after this information starts circling the good ol’ interwebs.
Disney better get the best PR person on the planet because it’s going to need all the help it can get. Perhaps in the meantime, the employees and management over there can shut their stupid faces when it comes to legislation.
http://theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com/posts/32979
http://thefullertoninformer.com/disney666-2http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/04/08/a-dark-agenda-how-disney-is-cultivating-our-childrens-imaginations/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FE6DNgJNfZUT/
________________
*My Links** ( ❛ ͜ʖ ❛ )✌
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo -
https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
_________________
https://t.me/HunterBidenFIleDump
DISNEY'S PEDO VICE PRESIDENT CONVICTED AND JAILED!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/205euTXpmB0/
They should change Disney's Slogan to: The Most EVIL Place on Earth
PEDO(DISNEY)LAND MKULTRA MIND CONTROL PROGRAMMING CLUB 33 AND WICKED MICKEY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VGaIxn7Q07d9/
Funny how the Normie's just woke up to this stuff. I guess its their campaign to destroy the old world order.
ONE OF HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST SECRETS FINALLY REVEALED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4COeEL9Mf1o/
DISNEY'S MASSIVE MEDIA EMPIRE (DOCUMENTARY)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cG4jh7o5R3f/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6cG4jh7o5R3f/
Originally uploaded Aug 1, 2020
An old clip of Donald Trump surfaces proving yet again that he was the ONLY one speaking out against Jeffrey Epstein.
We'll also go back to 2012 and check in with Don Lemon for a stark reminder of just how bad things were getting under President Obama and we'll take a look the Epstein story that could have
'DISNEY, ELON MUSK/TWITTER, & THE CONTROLLERS' || (04.04.22)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeAICVzeKK9k/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EeAICVzeKK9k/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
LIST OF DISNEY EMPLOYEES ARRESTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION, PORNOGRAPHY
JOSEPH GUNDERSONAPRIL 04, 2022
https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/disney-child-molestation-pornography
THE PERVERTED WALT DISNEY EMPIRE
https://tabublog.com/2015/07/05/the-evil-dark-side-of-all-things-disney/
There is so much information coming out of Disney since the company decided to go full woketard in response to the passage of Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” bill. Last week, leaked videos of a meeting between executives and high-level employees within the company gave people an inside look at the push to drown children in LGBTQ+ content.
Well, Christopher Rufo, who was responsible for dropping the leaked Disney meeting videos on Twitter, chose this morning to blast Disney in a fashion that can only be accurately described as legendary.
If there’s one thing a company that is actively trying to push queer content on children, that is being accused of attempting to sexually groom children after a law just forbid teachers from sexually grooming children, wants is for a list to be dropped online of past employees who were arrested and charged for child molestation and pornography. And that’s just what Rufo did.
Holy sh*t! And we can’t forget that Disney employees were just caught up in a sting in Florida just last month!
That’s going to leave a mark. The Daily Wire already reports that parents have started canceling their subscriptions to Disney’s streaming service and trips to the theme parks after the leaked meeting videos let us in on the “not-so-secret gay agenda.” There’s no telling what kind of whirlwind the company will reap after this information starts circling the good ol’ interwebs.
Disney better get the best PR person on the planet because it’s going to need all the help it can get. Perhaps in the meantime, the employees and management over there can shut their stupid faces when it comes to legislation.
http://theconspiracyzone.podcastpeople.com/posts/32979
http://thefullertoninformer.com/disney666-2http://21stcenturywire.com/2014/04/08/a-dark-agenda-how-disney-is-cultivating-our-childrens-imaginations/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.