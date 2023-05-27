This Is What They Do

Troubling Video Surfaces Exposing The Left’s Plot
* In this shocking video, leftists admit what they’re doing to censor us is likely illegal.
* Hierarchy — they want to be on top and they want power.
* They don’t care about being exposed.
* We are dealing with tyrants.
* They know exactly what they’re doing.
* Their entire agenda is to (a) prevent us from speaking and assembling as well as (b) divide us and cause infighting.
* Trust nothing from this gubment.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 26 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2q637m-troubling-video-surfaces-exposing-their-plot-ep.-2019-05162023.html
