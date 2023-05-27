This Is What They Do

Troubling Video Surfaces Exposing The Left’s Plot

* In this shocking video, leftists admit what they’re doing to censor us is likely illegal.

* Hierarchy — they want to be on top and they want power.

* They don’t care about being exposed.

* We are dealing with tyrants.

* They know exactly what they’re doing.

* Their entire agenda is to (a) prevent us from speaking and assembling as well as (b) divide us and cause infighting.

* Trust nothing from this gubment.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 26 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2q637m-troubling-video-surfaces-exposing-their-plot-ep.-2019-05162023.html

