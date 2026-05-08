The Global Impact of Prolonged War, an interview with Alex Jones

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Discussions surrounding prolonged global conflicts continue to raise concerns about economic stability, energy supply, trade routes, and long-term humanitarian impacts. Analysts are debating how extended wars could affect food production, manufacturing, international relations, and global supply chains in the years ahead. The latest interview explores different perspectives on geopolitical tensions, energy security, economic uncertainty, and the broader consequences of ongoing conflict. Watch the full interview to hear the full conversation and explore the potential global implications being discussed today.
#WorldNews #Geopolitics #GlobalEconomy #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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