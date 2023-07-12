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Stew Peters | Dr. Shiva Details Adrenochrome HORRORS: TRAFFICKED Children TORTURED
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49 views • July 12, 2023

Dr. Shiva Details Adrenochrome HORRORS: TRAFFICKED Children TORTURED For Chemical In Their BLOOD


Stew Peters:

Sound of Freedom star Jim Caviezel has been talking about adrenochrome.

Adrenochrome is a chemical that exists and it can even be bought.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai is here to talk about adrenochrome, how it’s made, and how a child’s body might be induced to create it.


Dr. Shiva is dedicated to science and has no problem investigating adrenochrome even though the mainstream media don’t want people to know the truth.


In Dr. Shiva’s video he makes it clear that if a child undergoes torture they biochemically produce adrenochrome. Torturing children produces adrenochrome when adrenaline is converted.


The establishment powers are beginning to realize their messaging campaigns are failing and the public has figured out that the left and the right are one in the same.

The public has been brainwashed to believe a person’s personal integrity is different from their public integrity.


The establishment’s ultimate goal is to make sure the people don’t build grassroots movements from the bottom up.


This is why the adrenochrome issue is so taboo in the media. The establishment doesn't want to talk about it because they will likely be implicated in the trafficking and torturing of children.


People must understand that delayed truth is deadly.


To learn more about Dr. Shiva’s independent campaign for President go to http://Shiva4President.com


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keywords
human traffickingchild traffickingcartelstim ballardjim caviezelstew peterssound of freedomchild sex tradeadrenochrome empire
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