Kompensation von CO2

CO2 kann ganz einfach durch anpflanzen von Wald gebunden werden. Der jährliche CO2 Ausstoß von Deutschland lässt sich mit 25 km² zusätzliche Waldfläche kompensieren.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.