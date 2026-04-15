Ben Gvir was asked: Ceasefire in Lebanon? - I very, very much hope not.

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"Are we going to a ceasefire in Lebanon? I very, very much hope not."
Israeli National Security Minister Ben Gvir on pressure for Lebanon ceasefire: Netanyahu is under constant pressure. Prime Minister of Israel is maybe the most pressured position in the world. There are all kinds of pressures for us to do a ceasefire in Lebanon.