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Le debriefing du Dr Eric Menat - Laissez-nous soignez nos patients avec les traitements efficaces qui existent !
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6 views • November 05, 2020
5 nov. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UsTu2SE18PA
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE : Les debriefings de FranceSoir sont proposés en association avec BonSens.org. Nous avons interviewé le Docteur Eric Menat, médecin généraliste.
Retrouvez son debriefing.
France-Soir : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0AuOxCr9TZ0TtEgL1zpIgA
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE : Les debriefings de FranceSoir sont proposés en association avec BonSens.org. Nous avons interviewé le Docteur Eric Menat, médecin généraliste.
Retrouvez son debriefing.
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