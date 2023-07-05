Send all your friends, neighbors, coworkers to see this movie!

The Remnant packed out the theater today for the Sound of Freedom. What a great crowd of over 140 patriots!The Resistance Chicks Michelle and Leah were on fire, and the prayer gathering after was so powerful!
God's children aren't for sale! Buy your tickets now, even if you can't go, and show the box office what your going to support!
You can still get free tickets at https://www.angel.com
Jud has a very familiar new dog Doc! @LTCPeteChambers
Jaime Agee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.