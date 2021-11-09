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Parents Covid 19 Vaccinating Young Children
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32 views • November 09, 2021
What if you dont want your child vaccinated and other parent consents. You need to homeschool your children now as you are consenting for them to be vaccinated by allowing them back into school as we are now in satanic new world order. We go through the fire with God/Jesus; this is how we save our soul and our children. Dont follow the world; time is up for the devil which means time is up for humanity.
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