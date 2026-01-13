BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Virtue & Glory: 2Peter Chapter One
Chartridge Mission Church
Chartridge Mission Church
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 2 days ago

#bibleteaching #2Peter #ChapterOne #Series #Virtue #Glory #history #christianity #christian #God #doctrine #ChartridgeMissionChurch #chesham #PastorKennethClaassen #MarlowBaptistChurch #thefriendliestfellowship #LearningTheBibleTogether


Pastor Kenneth Claassen once again shares his astounding grasp of Scripture from the pulpit of Chartridge Mission Church. In this video, Pastor Kenneth Claassen opens our new Bible study series with chapter one of 2 Peter. Kenneth Claassen is the Pastor of Marlow Baptist Church and is a much in-demand international preacher from South Africa. He is known for his no-nonsense verse-by-verse exposition with a strong emphasis on context and the spiritual growth of Christians, and is truly gifted as one of the very best Bible teachers alive today.


Pastor Kenneth Claassen YouTube Playlist:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLeLtfVhcCUFuGVKXk-wrUvdNSnXf1OCVS&si=zl7DxKtln2fvfMm5


Chartridge Mission Church, a beacon of faith, was founded in 1844 and remains in the village of Chartridge, just outside Chesham, in the picturesque Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.


We are a warm and welcoming fellowship and would be delighted to have you visit us in person. Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm, followed by refreshments.


Our Church is fully accessible, with wheelchair ramps and an accessible toilet, ensuring everyone can participate in our services.


Chartridge Mission Church, Chapel Lane, Chartridge, Chesham, Buckinghamshire, HP5 2TH


The village Church with an international audience.


Support our work at Chartridge Mission Church:


Donations via Stewardship.org.uk:


https://www.stewardship.org.uk/partners/20005300


Cheques can be made payable to Chartridge Mission Church and sent to the above address for the attention of Pastor Barry Kempson.


Recorded on Sunday, 11th January 2026.


Join us for our Sunday service at 6 pm.


www.Chartridge.UK


The Friendliest Fellowship.

Keywords
biblechapterchurchbaptiststudygloryonepastorseriesmissionvirtuechartridgemarlow2peterkennethclaassen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump signs &#8220;Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,&#8221; reversing school nutrition rules

Trump signs “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act,” reversing school nutrition rules

Laura Harris
RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

RFK Jr. accuses Germany of medical fascism over its unjust targeting of doctors

Ramon Tomey
A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

A fractured system: Organ transplant crisis deepens amidst ethical scandals and logistical failures

Lance D Johnson
Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia&#8217;s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Digital purge: Meta deletes 550,000 accounts as Australia’s social media ID law reshapes the internet

Jacob Thomas
Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Expanded school-based tobacco use prevention program linked to lower youth smoking and vaping in California

Laura Harris
New research confirms alcohol&#8217;s broader, deeper cancer threat

New research confirms alcohol’s broader, deeper cancer threat

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy