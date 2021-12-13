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Rapture Signs
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82 views • December 13, 2021
ARE YOU RAPTURE READY? YOU HAD BETTER BE SURE! Because you will NOT want to miss the Rapture of the faithful in Jesus Christ. Whatever it takes GET READY because it is coming and coming very soon!
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Water Filters, Bibles, books and the CDs, 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
IF you would like to donate for a free water filter - (for someone else) - (or for several water filters) I will mail them out as (COMPLIMENTS OF - 'your first name') it would be very much appreciated, and a way of paying it forward for God.
(IF you are requesting a FREE Water of Life Water Filter be sure to include your name and address and be sure to request a 'FREE Water Filter' as well to the email link below.)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
If you are seeking a no-frills/basic water filter 'at cost' for a donation to this Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/174711673978
If you are looking for a Premium (2 ceramic filter) water filter 'at cost' for a donation to this: Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/184843322002
I build and ship out water filters to the needy for free because God told me to.
(ALL PROCEEDS FROM WATER FILTERS GO TO PAY FOR FREE WATER FILTERS FOR THE NEEDY)
If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf
* Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE
** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.
God Bless you for your faithfulness to God.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'.
And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 (or more ) FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks, to stuff in Bibles or books you are passing out or for your church.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE
IF YOU WOULD LIKE FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING)
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come.
And 'THINGS' are only going to get much worse!
I know because I have seen it!
Thank You,
God Bless you and we will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
Thank you for your support and your prayers.
You are a blessing to me and Bobbie and we Thank God for sending you to us, and we keep you and yours in our prayers.
If you have been blessed by God and you are moved by the Holy Spirit to help me with this End of Days Ministry and mailing out Water Filters, Bibles, books and the CDs, 'THE WARNING'. I welcome your help, as I can not do all that the Lord has put in my heart to do, NOT WITHOUT YOUR SUPPORT and YOUR PRAYERS. But if you are struggling to make ends meet and barely getting by, then PLEASE keep your money (AS YOU NEED IT), but in that case, I will ONLY ask that you pray for this Last Days ministry, for me and Bobbie and 'THE WARNING' that is going out. God Bless You.
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
IF you would like to donate for a free water filter - (for someone else) - (or for several water filters) I will mail them out as (COMPLIMENTS OF - 'your first name') it would be very much appreciated, and a way of paying it forward for God.
(IF you are requesting a FREE Water of Life Water Filter be sure to include your name and address and be sure to request a 'FREE Water Filter' as well to the email link below.)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
If you are seeking a no-frills/basic water filter 'at cost' for a donation to this Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/174711673978
If you are looking for a Premium (2 ceramic filter) water filter 'at cost' for a donation to this: Last Days Ministry, see this link: https://www.ebay.com/itm/184843322002
I build and ship out water filters to the needy for free because God told me to.
(ALL PROCEEDS FROM WATER FILTERS GO TO PAY FOR FREE WATER FILTERS FOR THE NEEDY)
If you live out of the USA, Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf
* Here is the video showing how to assemble these water filters: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K26tz-QsnXE
** Included in each water filter is a KJV Bible, a book titled THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE and a CD titled: THE WARNING. If these materials offend you PLEASE DO NOT ORDER or REQUEST a FREE Water Filter.
God Bless you for your faithfulness to God.
I was given these dreams and visions by the Holy Spirit (for this time right now) and then the Holy Spirit commanded me to:
'WAKE UP AND TELL THE PEOPLE'.
And that is what I have attempted to do ever since.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE 8 TO 15 (or more ) FREE CD's titled (THE WARNING) to pass out as tracks, to stuff in Bibles or books you are passing out or for your church.
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE BIBLE
IF YOU WOULD LIKE FREE AUDIO CD TITLED (THE WARNING)
IF YOU WOULD LIKE A FREE eBOOK TITLED (IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE)
Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com
or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834
https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg
God has blessed me just by sending you to view this video.
I pray that YOU take this Warning to heart and if you are not saved I beg you to repent of sin, pray and invite Jesus into your heart as your Lord and savior.
God Bless you and God keep you and yours
*(If you would like a (FREE KJV Bible) and can not afford one contact me and I will send you a BIBLE FREE of charge.)
**(IF you would like a FREE audio CD titled (THE WARNING) the full version please write or email me and my email address can be found on my website. PLEASE ASK FOR THE FREE CD OFFER and include your name and full address). Thank You History is about to be made.
*** Also, IF you would like to DONATE ANY AMOUNT for your copy of the CD (THE WARNING) just click the paypal link here https://www.paypal.me/TonyLambOrg and in the comments section please include your name and full mailing address and say (CD offer).
**** AND PLEASE call your local Christian Talk Radio station and ask them to play 'THE WARNING' by Tony Lamb and remind them IF they do not already have a copy, they can get a FREE copy at http://www.TonyLamb.org (AS THESE ARE THE LAST DAYS!)
Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) BUT Jesus CHRIST and His word ONLY in the King James Bible, because no other name in heaven or on earth can save you, me, or anyone from what is to come.
And 'THINGS' are only going to get much worse!
I know because I have seen it!
Thank You,
God Bless you and we will pray for you and your family
Watchman Tony Lamb
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