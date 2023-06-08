“My Clinical Practice Is Completely Full of Patients Who Suffered Grave Vaccine Injuries”

Dr. McCullough: “My Clinical Practice Is Completely Full of Patients Who Have Suffered Grave Vaccine Injuries”





“I’ve seen the entire array of vaccine injuries,” lamented Dr. McCullough. “They’re all in the peer-reviewed literature. This is not controversial.”





“Myocarditis, heart damage requiring heart transplantation, ICDs, heart failure treatment, young people who can’t exercise anymore.”





“It’s clear,” he remarked. “They [COVID shots] are unsafe products. There’s only one solution — is to pull them off the market. I don’t care how good someone thinks they are, theoretically. We can treat COVID. We can get people through medicines. We don’t need a vaccine. They need to be removed from the market.”





