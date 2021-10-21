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Judge Righteous Judgement—What Does it Mean?
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10 views • October 21, 2021
John 7:24 What does Jesus mean when he says we should "judge righteously"? How do we know what is right?
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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