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Judge Righteous Judgement—What Does it Mean?
The Jesus Channel
The Jesus Channel
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10 views • October 21, 2021
John 7:24 What does Jesus mean when he says we should "judge righteously"? How do we know what is right?


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy