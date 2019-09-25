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BUYING USED vs CONSIGNMENT - SH007ER Shopping
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166 views • September 25, 2019
On today's video, Ed talks with Bill from Brass & Bass about the differences between buying used and consignment guns, and what to look for when making a decision between the two.
Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)
Help support us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/sh007er
Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)
https://www.facebook.com/watchsh007er
https://www.instagram.com/watchsh007er
https://twitter.com/watchsh007er
For SH007ER merch:
https://squareup.com/store/SH007ER
Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%
For information on firearms training, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/firearmseducationandtraining/
For more information on purchasing firearms, ammunition & accessories with Brass & Bass, visit:
www.brassandbass.com
facebook.com/BrassNBass @brassandbass
Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.
We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.
Ed Thorell is a certified NRA instructor and owner of Firearms Education & Training. He is also a host of the YouTube channel SH007ER: The Series (SH007ER)
Help support us on Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/sh007er
Follow us on social media (@watchsh007er)
https://www.facebook.com/watchsh007er
https://www.instagram.com/watchsh007er
https://twitter.com/watchsh007er
For SH007ER merch:
https://squareup.com/store/SH007ER
Use promo code: SCORE and save 15%
For information on firearms training, visit:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/firearmseducationandtraining/
For more information on purchasing firearms, ammunition & accessories with Brass & Bass, visit:
www.brassandbass.com
facebook.com/BrassNBass @brassandbass
Our Policy on Comments: Positive and negative comments are welcome on our channel, so feel free to exercise your First Amendment Rights. If you agree with something we said or did, we want to hear about it. If you disagree with something we said or did, feel free to tell us about it in a respectful and adult manner.
We will not tolerate 'trolling' by individuals that seek to disrupt the channel with comments that are deemed profane, sexually explicit, insulting, disrespectful or demeaning to the host or other members/subscribers to the channel. Such content will be deleted and offenders will be blocked from the channel.
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