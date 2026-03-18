Hydration-Increasing Routine to Counter Glyphosate's Dehydrating Effects

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Video going over my morning hydration routine & some tips to maximize intracellular hydration. To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
Since ignorance is the MOST EXPENSIVE thing, to be able to have the FREE time to learn new, actionable information so you can regain or maintain your physical & mental health by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To get 22 trace minerals that are most likely being binded out of you by glyphosate with a sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of ALL microplastics, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
(should redirect to:
https://Bio-mats.com/danny OR https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng)
by
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Learn about h20 chemistry, purity, re-mineralizing, re-structuring, & maximizing intracellular hydration @
Linktr.ee/h20forDummies or any of
https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies
https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration
https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies
Get the very hydrating Aussie Bites from Cotsco & aloe vera gel or juice from Sprouts delivered to you by
https://tinyurl.com/SaveTimeWithInstacart
(This is my $10 off InstaCart referrral link when you create a new account)
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