Dr. Andrew Kaufman with Maria Zeee: Do Viruses Really Exist

Do Viruses Really Exist & Can They Be Transmitted? – Dr. Andrew Kaufman With Maria Zeee. Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins us for an in-depth discussion on the existence of viruses and whether they can be transmitted, taking us through a history of previous “pandemics” such as the Spanish Flu where researchers were not able to prove human-to-human transmission, even though they desperately tried to
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.