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A LOT OF PROPAGANDA | 6-17-2026
Coach Dave LIVE
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Show #2687


Show Notes:


Christian Denomination: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_denomination

Biblical hermeneutics: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Biblical_hermeneutics

Annual Event sign up: https://coachdavelive.com/event/pass-the-salt-annual-huddle

Ray LeBlanc on WCNTV: https://wcntv.net/w/o2NSVUNgovvnd9vWUs3Eut

Mega Churches: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1402972518517087

Proverbs 27: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=prov%2027&version=KJV

Deadbeat Moms: https://x.com/Playteaux1/status/2041682090446524485

Government Propaganda: https://brainapps.io/blog/2025/04/government-propaganda-control-techniques-distractions/

2 Timothy 3:6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20tim%203%3A6&version=KJV

'Silly': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/silly

Ecclesiastes 10: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Ecclesiates%2010&version=KJV

'Propaganda': https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/propaganda


Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.


Video Archive Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop

Keywords
truthpass the saltcoach dave live
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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