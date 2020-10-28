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🚨Must watch🚨The Jews had to flee to the woods! And so will you! Can you flee at a moments notice?
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500 views • October 28, 2020
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we discuss the foundations of bugging out and why everyone in the prepper community needs to be on the same page. We also talk about what is going on now and we compare to what has happened in the future.
Always Ready!
support our work: https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
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Podcast:
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Contact Me:
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Always Ready!
support our work: https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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