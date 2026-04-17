BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How You Can Help Take Back America's Classroom One 8th Grader At a Time - Joni Bryan | FOC Show
Flyover Conservatives
Flyover ConservativesCheckmark Icon
927 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 2 days ago
On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Joni Bryan, founder of the 917 Society, to discuss how Americans can take back the classroom by putting the Constitution directly into the hands of students. She shares the powerful story behind launching a nationwide movement that has already distributed millions of pocket Constitutions to 8th graders across all 50 states. We also dive into why constitutional education has declined, what it means for the future of America, and how you can get involved to make a lasting impact—one student at a time.


TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com


Follow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShow


Joni Bryan
WEBSITE: https://www.917society.org/


FREE Resources:
- Teachers can request free pocket Constitutions for their 8th grade
classroom here: 917society.org/order-constitutions
- Supporters can purchase a copy of our 250th Anniversary Special
Edition Constitution on Amazon to help fund our mission:
bit.ly/4bZn8dk
- Free classroom resources including lesson plans, quizzes, and videos: 917society.org/resources-original


Joni Bryan is the founder and executive director of the 917 Society, a nationwide initiative dedicated to restoring constitutional literacy in America’s classrooms. After realizing she had never personally read the Constitution, she launched a mission to ensure every student receives a copy and understands its meaning. What began with grassroots effort and personal sacrifice has grown into a movement distributing millions of pocket Constitutions to students across all 50 states. Joni is passionate about empowering the next generation with the knowledge of America’s founding principles and inspiring citizens to take an active role in preserving them.


-------------------------------------------


𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢
► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com
► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover
► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com
► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com
► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.com


Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -
https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/


-------------------------------------------




𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦
💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives
🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs
🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives
🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/
🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives
🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com


► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives


-------------------------------------------


► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter


► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate


► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch


► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com


► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -
www.fernvalleysoap.com
Promo Code: FLYOVER


-------------------------------------------


𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:
The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover


The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com


Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com


The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com


-------------------------------------------


Be Blessed!
- The Flyover Team


Business or Media, please contact us at:
[email protected]
Keywords
interviewstacy whitedjoni bryanconstitution for studentsnext generation america
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Israeli Bulldozers Flatten Southern Lebanese Villages, Satellite Analysis Shows Over 1,400 Buildings Destroyed

Garrison Vance
UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

UK COVID Inquiry Finds Mandatory Vaccine Policies Were Politically Driven

Morgan S. Verity
The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

The American Empire Will End in Poverty and Despair

Mike Adams
The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

The U.S. Navy’s Pirate Flag and Growing Lawless Tyranny on the High Seas

Mike Adams
A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

A potential thaw at a critical chokepoint: Iran considers easing Strait of Hormuz restrictions

Zoey Sky
Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Xi Jinping and Pedro Sanchez strengthen Sino-Spanish ties amid global instability

Patrick Lewis
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy