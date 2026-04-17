How You Can Help Take Back America's Classroom One 8th Grader At a Time - Joni Bryan | FOC Show

On today’s Flyover Conservatives Show, we sat down with Joni Bryan, founder of the 917 Society, to discuss how Americans can take back the classroom by putting the Constitution directly into the hands of students. She shares the powerful story behind launching a nationwide movement that has already distributed millions of pocket Constitutions to 8th graders across all 50 states. We also dive into why constitutional education has declined, what it means for the future of America, and how you can get involved to make a lasting impact—one student at a time.TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.comFollow and Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheFlyoverConservativesShowJoni BryanWEBSITE: https://www.917society.org/FREE Resources:- Teachers can request free pocket Constitutions for their 8th gradeclassroom here: 917society.org/order-constitutions- Supporters can purchase a copy of our 250th Anniversary SpecialEdition Constitution on Amazon to help fund our mission:bit.ly/4bZn8dk- Free classroom resources including lesson plans, quizzes, and videos: 917society.org/resources-originalJoni Bryan is the founder and executive director of the 917 Society, a nationwide initiative dedicated to restoring constitutional literacy in America’s classrooms. After realizing she had never personally read the Constitution, she launched a mission to ensure every student receives a copy and understands its meaning. What began with grassroots effort and personal sacrifice has grown into a movement distributing millions of pocket Constitutions to students across all 50 states. Joni is passionate about empowering the next generation with the knowledge of America’s founding principles and inspiring citizens to take an active role in preserving them.-------------------------------------------𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation - http://FlyoverGold.com► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com► Flyover Meat - use promo code FLYOVER for 5% off - https://flyovermeat.comWant to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/-------------------------------------------𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives-------------------------------------------► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -www.fernvalleysoap.comPromo Code: FLYOVER-------------------------------------------𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyoverThe Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.comConspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.comThe Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com-------------------------------------------Be Blessed!- The Flyover TeamBusiness or Media, please contact us at: