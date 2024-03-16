Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:

Viewer Discretion Advised: This video may contain content disturbing to some people

How to Make a Meme (Strong Language)
channel image
Heavy Mental
38 Subscribers
28 views
Published Yesterday

This is a basic tutorial on how to make a meme, including picking the image, using the right dimensions, aligning text and maximizing impact, all with a free digital imaging application called "GIMP". https://www.gimp.org

Keywords
facebooktwittergimpmemeartworkgabexpression

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket