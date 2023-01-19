Create New Account
The mRNA Vaccines Could Wind Up in Food Supplies; CDC Investigates Vaccines and Strokes
EPOCH TV  |  Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

WATCH THE FULL EPISODE:   https://ept.ms/VaccinatedFoodYT

New food programs could result in mRNA vaccines in the world’s food supplies. This is raising concerns over the potential impact the vaccines could have on people who regularly consume products with the controversial drugs.

Meanwhile, the FDA and CDC are investigating the impact of vaccines and possible links to stroke in elderly people. Early signs suggest that boosters may play a part in ischemic stroke.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

