Donna Rigney Sharing about OPENING THE HEAVENS and GREATEST SHOW ON EARTH! PLEASE SHARE!
Meri Crouley
Published 17 hours ago

Meri interviews Prophetess Donna Rigney who has had many visitations to HEAVEN and written many books about the GLORY. This is an AMAZING interview which will share some of the MIRACLES which have happened around AMERICA with PORTALS being opened over CITIES. We are at a time in HISTORY for the GREATEST move of GOD to MANIFEST on the EARTH. PLEASE WATCH AND SHARE!
