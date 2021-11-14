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mRNA Shot is a Genetic Mutagen
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253 views • November 14, 2021
Dr. Steve Hotze, M.D. describes what a mRNA shot actually is, and why it could never rightly be called a vaccine, which is how it's being sold to a willfully-gullible and badly misinformed public. The good doctor from Texas describes what this permanent genetic mutation of your body can do to you, and how it may adversely effect your health, which is something the mainstream propaganda media will not do. After all, most of their advertising revenue comes directly from Big Pharma companies. Of course, It's your choice whether or not to accept this injection or not, at this point anyway, but as for me, I will just continue trusting my healthy immune system to prevent me from dying from a mild-moderate (Made in China) flu-like illness which 99.95% fully recover from, even in the extremely unlikely event that they ever become sickened by it. I would rather take my chances with that rather than become a guinea pig in a giant, worldwide medical experiment, which is what we are being coerced into.
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