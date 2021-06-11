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Newswatch Live | June 11, 2021 | Censorship & Media Deception Sheathe The Truth About COVID Vaccine Dangers, Deaths, and Global Biosurveillance, Biosecurity Intentions
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30 views • June 13, 2021
Media Deception is keeping the truth from being shared with millions who unwittingly are helping roll out a future biosurveilling, biodigitizing state.
The vaccines are dangerous for children and should be stopped.
LINKS FOR MORE:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15041480/millions-brits-tracked-phone-covid-jab-movements/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/18/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-immunologist-there-is-no-pandemic-there-is-no-asymptomatic-contagion-healthy-people-are-not-dangerous-but-the-bad-news-is-mrna-vaccines-are-extremely-dangerous/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/18/reiner-fuellmich-pcr-tests-are-invalid-asymptomatic-cases-do-not-exist-medical-genetic-mrna-vaccine-experiment-via-deliberate-deception-has-been-unleashed-on-unwitting-people/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/30/clot-formation-post-pfizer-moderna-all-gene-based-vaccines-potentially-lethal-children-must-not-get-the-shot-urgent-appeal-from-microbiologist-dr-sucharit-bhakdi/
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/livestream-ramola-d-reports/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/07/from-pandemic-to-permanence-how-dod-and-dhhs-are-maneuvring-to-instal-future-pandemic-controls-while-painfully-testing-vaccinating-all-us-school-children-for-covid-despite-pcr-testing-failure-and/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/23/in-a-sea-of-lies-mrna-vaccine-truth-covid-truth-resources-to-inform-yourself/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/08/india-bar-association-serves-legal-notice-on-who-chief-scientist-soumya-swaminathan-for-lying-about-ivermectin-effectiveness-against-covid-19/
The vaccines are dangerous for children and should be stopped.
LINKS FOR MORE:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15041480/millions-brits-tracked-phone-covid-jab-movements/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/18/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-immunologist-there-is-no-pandemic-there-is-no-asymptomatic-contagion-healthy-people-are-not-dangerous-but-the-bad-news-is-mrna-vaccines-are-extremely-dangerous/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/18/reiner-fuellmich-pcr-tests-are-invalid-asymptomatic-cases-do-not-exist-medical-genetic-mrna-vaccine-experiment-via-deliberate-deception-has-been-unleashed-on-unwitting-people/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/05/30/clot-formation-post-pfizer-moderna-all-gene-based-vaccines-potentially-lethal-children-must-not-get-the-shot-urgent-appeal-from-microbiologist-dr-sucharit-bhakdi/
https://everydayconcerned.net/ramola-dreports/livestream-ramola-d-reports/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/06/07/from-pandemic-to-permanence-how-dod-and-dhhs-are-maneuvring-to-instal-future-pandemic-controls-while-painfully-testing-vaccinating-all-us-school-children-for-covid-despite-pcr-testing-failure-and/
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/04/23/in-a-sea-of-lies-mrna-vaccine-truth-covid-truth-resources-to-inform-yourself/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/06/08/india-bar-association-serves-legal-notice-on-who-chief-scientist-soumya-swaminathan-for-lying-about-ivermectin-effectiveness-against-covid-19/
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