11/11/2022 David DuByne: Adapt 2030

Watch Adapt 2030 with David DuByne at Brighteon.TV every other Friday, 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM eastern
David's website: oilseedcrops.org
Mini Ice Age Conversations Podcast: adapt2030.libsyn.com
Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adapt2030
YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/Adapt2030
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.