Possible Non-Nuclear ICBM Strike by Russia? - Massive impact in Dnepropetrovsk

Massive impact in Dnepropetrovsk. Ukrainian sources allege that this is a strike from a non-nuclear ICBM.

The situation is still unclear, but if true, this would represent a bold statement from Russia. A reminder to the West that the Bear still has claws.

This is being questioned, some say the Ukrainians are full of shit, not an ICBM. So not sure about this yet. There are 2 more videos that I need to upload.

More posted about this shortly after, less than an hour ago as I type this before uploading:

Ukrainian air force officially claims ICBM strike. According to their daily air defense statement, the Ukrainian air force claims that the country was targeted by a Russian intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) On the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types. In particular, an intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Astrakhan region of the Russian Federation, an Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile from a MiG-31K fighter, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers (launch area - Volgograd region) from the Tambov region .

If this is true, the most likely culprit would be a MIRV (Multiple independently targetable reentry vehicle) warhead of some sort. These break up into the atmosphere into anywhere from 2 to dozens of submunitions, each of which can be programmed to hit a different target. The idea is to overwhelm air defenses and saturate the enemy with so many nuclear warheads they cannot shoot them all down. These were all designed to carry nuclear payloads, but there is no reason why they can't carry a conventional warhead.

In this case, the use of an ICBM is not strictly a military decision. There is no real need for Russia to use a weapon like this against Ukraine, especially in it's conventional (non-nuclear) form. This strike would be intended as a statement, a show of force.

Some Western sources doubt if Russia's nuclear deterrent is still functional. This strike would be decisive proof of Russia's capabilities and resolve.

It's still too early to know anything for sure, but this story will no doubt develop further from here.