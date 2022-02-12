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Nobel Prize Winner for Discovering HIV, Prof. Luc Montagnier said The Covid Vaccine Is Creating The Variants - Died Days Ago
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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299 views • February 12, 2022
Nobel Prize Winner Prof. Luc Montagnier: "The Covid Vaccine Is Creating The Variants"

Professor Luc Montagnier says that epidemiologists know but are “silent” about the phenomenon.

Montagnier referred to the vaccine program for the coronavirus as an “unacceptable mistake”. Mass vaccinations are a “scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants."

Prof. Montagnier won a Nobel prize in 2008 for his work on the HIV virus as cause of the AIDS epidemic.
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newsvaccinationvaccinecover uppopulation controlcorona viruscovid 19vaccine sheddingchanging matrix
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