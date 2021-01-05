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PLannedilLusion Special Edition
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25 views • January 05, 2021
PLannedilLusion Special Edition
A Jimuphy production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
Includes - Preview | Extended Episode 1| Full length Episodes 2,3 and 4
Following the success of the PLannedilLusion series and many requests for a consolidation of all the episodes into one feature, your prayers have been answered.
Episode 1 | additional 40 minutes exclusive to this edition.
Episode 2 | Featuring Vernon Coleman's 10 facts that cannot be denied complete with uninterrupted narration (no music)
Episode 3 | Full version
Episode 4 | The latest and most current version
For further enquiries: [email protected]
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
A Jimuphy production brought to you by www.PLannedSupplies.com
Includes - Preview | Extended Episode 1| Full length Episodes 2,3 and 4
Following the success of the PLannedilLusion series and many requests for a consolidation of all the episodes into one feature, your prayers have been answered.
Episode 1 | additional 40 minutes exclusive to this edition.
Episode 2 | Featuring Vernon Coleman's 10 facts that cannot be denied complete with uninterrupted narration (no music)
Episode 3 | Full version
Episode 4 | The latest and most current version
For further enquiries: [email protected]
For donations visit https://www.subscribestar.com/plannedillusion
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