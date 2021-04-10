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Jim and Joe Hoft Discuss Election Integrity
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90 views • April 10, 2021
Jim and Joe Hoft of The Gateway Pundit, reveal proof of Fraud taking place on November 3rd & 4th. They have been banned from most social media for telling the truth and showing evidence of election fraud. They are determined to get the word out...
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