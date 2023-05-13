NIGHT SHADOWS 05122023 -- THEY Have Said “We will NOT walk therein . . .” Fanners in, Dissenters OUT!

America is now being invaded by the final forces to take her down from within and attack from without. While all of this is going on, nary a word from the prophetic ministries concerning the prophecies of Jeremiah and the lateness of the hour. Why is that? Do they not even know who America is in prophecy? This invasion is not going to end well for America/Babylon, and it is a SIGN that God is all done giving more grace time to us. There is no repentance in the land, and our so-called Christian leaders are worthless and refusing to preach the real hard truth of Jesus Christ. Then we have solar anomalies, earthquakes and volcanic activity on the increase, while wars and rumors of war increase the world over. So it goes in the Matrix. There is only ONE WAY out, and that is being denied as well...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

FREE!! Stewart Best’s “DARKLIGHT” – over 700 pages for free.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view