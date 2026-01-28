BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

An Israeli woman says Channel 12 falsely broadcast her photo as one of four Jews “executed by Iran.”
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10157 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
130 views • 1 day ago

An Israeli woman says Channel 12 falsely broadcast her photo as one of four Jews “executed by Iran.” 

“I have never been to Iran in my life,” she responded.

Source @Real World News

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
fake newspropagandaisraelchannel 12iranian holohoax
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

The digital reset: How a one-week social media fast rewires well-being

Willow Tohi
California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State&#8217;s wildfires

California Burning: The hidden crisis behind the Golden State’s wildfires

Ramon Tomey
Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Conservative commentators goad Trump into BOMBING Iran

Ramon Tomey
Federal crackdown forces Chicago children&#8217;s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Federal crackdown forces Chicago children’s hospital to halt gender alteration drugs for minors

Belle Carter
STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

STUDY: Severe vitamin D deficiency linked to higher risk of hospitalization from respiratory infections

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy