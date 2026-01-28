© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An Israeli woman says Channel 12 falsely broadcast her photo as one of four Jews “executed by Iran.”
“I have never been to Iran in my life,” she responded.
