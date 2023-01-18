E-LITES AT DAVOS TELLING HUMANITY WHAT COMES NEXT*WW3 AS A CARD TO BE PLAYED*EXTRATERRESTRIAL HINTS*

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.ancient-origins.net/human-origins-religions/asherah-0010611 https://www.ufointernationalproject.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/bushcarry.jpg https://www.youtube.com/@EvolutionaryEnergyArts/search?query=Draco https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1615719248654909440 https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1615716060342423552 https://twitter.com/DrewHLive/status/1615282995757449222 https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1615718197214183425 https://twitter.com/TPostMillennial/status/1615713083892142080 https://twitter.com/ANTlWEF/status/1615675083996946433 https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1615718207909765122 https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1615641418047057921 https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/ukraines-interior-minister-among-16-killed-worst-helicopter-disaster-wars-start https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/18/putin-could-be-ready-to-announce-a-second-mobilization-drive-analysts-say.html https://s2.cdnstatic.space/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/17january2023_Ukraine_map.jpg https://www.zerohedge.com/military/pentagon-forced-tap-unreported-ammo-stockpile-israel-support-ukraine https://www.zerohedge.com/military/top-us-general-inspects-expanded-training-program-ukrainian-troops https://southfront.org/netherlands-to-supply-ukraine-with-patriot-battery-zelensky/ https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/iran-and-russia-want-issue-stablecoin-backed-gold-report https://oilprice.com/Energy/Energy-General/Saudi-Arabia-Is-Open-To-Discuss-Non-Dollar-Oil-Trade-Settlements.html https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/us-producer-prices-plunge-most-covid-lockdowns https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/us-retail-sales-tumbled-december https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/iea-half-all-cars-sold-top-markets-will-be-electric-2030 https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11648981/JetBlue-flight-crashes-parked-plane-JFK-leaving-terminal.html https://www.reviewjournal.com/local/local-nevada/elko-county-health-board-to-consider-banning-covid-flu-vaccines-2713830/ https://hotair.com/david-strom/2023/01/16/outrageous-but-unsurprising-canadian-judge-tosses-case-against-guards-who-killed-a-woman-for-not-wearing-a-mask-n524001 https://www.rt.com/news/570035-china-surprising-population-numbers/ https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/video-evidence-suggests-greta-thurnberg-detainment-germany-may-have-been-staged https://www.marketwatch.com/story/deaths-of-despair-may-be-driven-by-loss-of-religion-new-research-paper-argues-11673876749

