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Gethsemane and the Oil Press
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20 views • December 08, 2021
Pastor Chris Moody Preaches about Gethsemane and the Oil Press.
Matthew 26:36 “Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder.”
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Anointing, Oil, Holy Spirit, Gethsemane
Matthew 26:36 “Then cometh Jesus with them unto a place called Gethsemane, and saith unto the disciples, Sit ye here, while I go and pray yonder.”
Please help support Online Ministries
By Give Send Go - https://givesendgo.com/GUWT
By Pay Pal or Stripe - https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
By By Zelle Pay - Use [email protected]
By sending via regular mail - https://www.online-ministries.org/about/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-alert-sign-up-page/
Anointing, Oil, Holy Spirit, Gethsemane
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