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Max Bernier, Barter, Freedom Angela, Willful Blindness, the Parliamentary House Speaker and More: Last Week Today for June 21st, 2021
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60 views • June 22, 2021
Arbitrary government edicts limiting freedom of movement, association and speech are becoming so commonplace in Canada that Peoples Party of Canada (PPC) leader Maxime Bernier has to go on a US television network (Fox News) to talk about them.
For an overview of this story and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the June 21st, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Max Bernier, Barter, Freedom Angela, Willful Blindness, the Parliamentary House Speaker and More: Last Week Today for June 21st, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/max_bernier_barter_freedom_angela_willful_blindness_the_parliamentary_house_speaker_and_more_last_week_today_for_june_21st_2021.
For an overview of this story and other stories covered in the last week on Freedom Forum News, check out the June 21st, 2021 Freedom Forum News post, "Max Bernier, Barter, Freedom Angela, Willful Blindness, the Parliamentary House Speaker and More: Last Week Today for June 21st, 2021" at https://www.freedomforumcanada.com/max_bernier_barter_freedom_angela_willful_blindness_the_parliamentary_house_speaker_and_more_last_week_today_for_june_21st_2021.
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