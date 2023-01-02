RABIT HOLES: WATER. WHAT IF ITS BEEN HIJACKED OR REROUTED?THE ULTIMATE CONTROL MECHANISM

While we re all.distracted about food, war, energy and politics... WATER is quietly flying under the radar as the show stopper it could VERY EASILY be. It's worth finding out how to produce water from the atmosphere for several reasons. It's well known where to find animals in the wild and follow and predict migrations... k m ow how... water routes. If one was inclined to get off the "beaten path" they could only go so far w out a personal water source... rhat could mean everything. It's also harder to contaminate the atmospheric water on ground level. And it's very obvious the play would be that if there's underground cities, to fill their giant coffers and redirect the water to giant u dergro u ND storage or just shoot it out to the ocean... just get rid of it, cause drought and man made water shortage. How would anyone grow food much less not die of thirst? Get ready folks. I have a feeling this is a big deal. Learn to acquire water from atmospheric solutions. Peltier plates w solar power passive water generator is a very possible solution. What are yout ideas? Hit meeeee! [email protected]