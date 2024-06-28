BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Anbaric - Management By Fear. New rock June 2024
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
Anbaric Finnish Rock From Swe
49 views • 10 months ago

No trust, just disrespect. Your toxic ways...

Living in, a state of stress. Everyone obeys


Deeply, insecure. You take it out on me

I’m walking, out that door. To breathe to be free


Management by fear

Where the tension is thick

Management by fear

Where everyone is getting sick


Follow orders from your ugly mouth. Oozing of dread

Stuck and, unable to thrive. I sometimes wish, you were dead


Management by fear

Where the tension is thick

Management by fear

Where everyone is getting sick

Keywords
guitarnew-rockprogressive-rock
