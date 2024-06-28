Anbaric - Management By Fear. New rock June 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No trust, just disrespect. Your toxic ways...
Living in, a state of stress. Everyone obeys
Deeply, insecure. You take it out on me
I’m walking, out that door. To breathe to be free
Management by fear
Where the tension is thick
Management by fear
Where everyone is getting sick
Follow orders from your ugly mouth. Oozing of dread
Stuck and, unable to thrive. I sometimes wish, you were dead
Management by fear
Where the tension is thick
Management by fear
Where everyone is getting sick