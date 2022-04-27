A Guizhou Female Worker in Shanghai Without Money or Food, Fear of Starvation

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04/24/2022 A Guizhou female worker is locked down in Shanghai, unable to go out to work or return to Guizhou, yet has to pay rent. She has no money or food and fears she will starve to death in Shanghai.