NEVER LET YOUR CHILDREN INDULGE IN THE EVIL OF THIS WORLD!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📖 [Read] Proverbs 22:6 (KJV) Bible
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Proverbs-22-6/
“Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.”
📖 [Read] Bible Verses About Celebrating Pagan Holidays
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Bible-Verses-About-Celebrating-Pagan-Holidays/
📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words