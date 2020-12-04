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WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE - in Copenhagen, Denmark - 21 November 2020 LIVE-STREAM [Age Of Truth TV]
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WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE - in Copenhagen, Denmark - 21 November 2020 LIVE-STREAM [Age Of Truth TV]
World Freedom Alliance & Danish Peoples Party JFK21 (Jorden Frihed Kundskab / Earth Freedom Knowledge) Unity Protest for Freedom, Health and Truth, in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 21, 2020.
Hosted ny: Former Investment-Banker Mads Palsvig, Chairman Peoples Party JFK21 Jorden Frihed Kundskab and Engineer, Organiser and activist, Flemming Blicher.
Featuring speakers:
Dr. ANDREW KAUFMANN, Senator SCOTT JENSEN, Dr. SHERRI TENPENNY
Professor DOLORES CAHILL, Dr. HEIKO SCHOENING, NIGEL UTTON, Dr. ELKE DEKLERK,
Barrister MARTIN BYRNE and many other formidable speakers, also in Danish.
Kl 12:00 Potter og pander.
kl 12:30 Flemming Blicher
Kl 12:40 Rikke Louise Andersen
Kl 12:50 Agathe Dorado
Kl 13:00 Music: Kadikadizza
Kl 13:10 Martin MD Iversen
Kl 13:20 Jesper Antonsen
Kl 13:30 Maria Jensen
Kl 13:40 Pernille Grumme
Kl 13:50 Nanna Fri
Kl 14:00 Music: Question Mark
Kl 14:10 Mathias Levi Palsvig
Kl 14:20 Agathe Levi Palsvig
Kl 14:30 Mads Palsvig
Kl 14:40 Professor Dolores Cahill
Kl 14:50 BIG SCREEN: Dr Andy Kauffmann
Kl 15:00 Dr Heiko Schoening
Kl 15:10 BIG SCREEN: Senator Scott Jensen
Kl 15:20 Barrister Martin Byrne
Kl 15:30 Music: Philip Sjøstrøm
Kl 15:40 BIG SCREEN: Dr Carrie Madej
Kl 15:50 Dr Elke DeKlerk
Kl 16:00 BIG SCREEN: Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Kl 16:10 Dr Mikael Nordfors
Kl 16:20 Nigel Utton
Kl 16:30 Music: Justyna Walker
Kl 16:40 Potter og pander
Kl 17:00 Fakkel March til Kongens Nytorv videre ad Strøget til Rådhuspladsen og tilbage til Bertel Thorvaldsens Plads
Vi vinder den her
-------------------
Video:
http://youtu.be/Icz5ByckK1Q
The World Freedom Alliance will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, while holding worldwide officials to account under the law. We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.
Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide. We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.
Documentary credit to Oracle Films of www.oraclefilms.com
#worldfreedomalliance #WFA2020
---------------------------------------
Folkepartiet Jorden Frihed Kundskab er et parti, der støtter op om alle menneskerettigheder og frihedsrettigheder i World Freedom Alliance Charter. Folkepartiet Jorden Frihed Kundskab vil implementere politiske løsninger til gavn for alle mennesker, dyr, insekter og natur. De tre vigtigste grundlag er menneskers frihedsrettigheder skal altid respekteres, sundhed baseret på hvert menneskes ret til frit valg og retten til et sundt liv med sund mad, vand, luft, medicin og vacciner uden gift og cancerfremkaldende midler og abortrester, samt en økonomisk platform hvor hele nationen får gavn af pengeskabelsen og ikke som i dag, hvor den er styret af en endog meget lille gruppe personer. World Freedom Alliance adskiller sig fra andre bevægelser ved rent faktisk at insistere på politiske ændringer, samt at stille de personer, der har begået forbrydelser imod menneskeheden for retten.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Support: www.ageoftruth.tv
All Rights Reserved © AOT TV
WORLD FREEDOM ALLIANCE - in Copenhagen, Denmark - 21 November 2020 LIVE-STREAM [Age Of Truth TV]
World Freedom Alliance & Danish Peoples Party JFK21 (Jorden Frihed Kundskab / Earth Freedom Knowledge) Unity Protest for Freedom, Health and Truth, in Copenhagen, Denmark, November 21, 2020.
Hosted ny: Former Investment-Banker Mads Palsvig, Chairman Peoples Party JFK21 Jorden Frihed Kundskab and Engineer, Organiser and activist, Flemming Blicher.
Featuring speakers:
Dr. ANDREW KAUFMANN, Senator SCOTT JENSEN, Dr. SHERRI TENPENNY
Professor DOLORES CAHILL, Dr. HEIKO SCHOENING, NIGEL UTTON, Dr. ELKE DEKLERK,
Barrister MARTIN BYRNE and many other formidable speakers, also in Danish.
Kl 12:00 Potter og pander.
kl 12:30 Flemming Blicher
Kl 12:40 Rikke Louise Andersen
Kl 12:50 Agathe Dorado
Kl 13:00 Music: Kadikadizza
Kl 13:10 Martin MD Iversen
Kl 13:20 Jesper Antonsen
Kl 13:30 Maria Jensen
Kl 13:40 Pernille Grumme
Kl 13:50 Nanna Fri
Kl 14:00 Music: Question Mark
Kl 14:10 Mathias Levi Palsvig
Kl 14:20 Agathe Levi Palsvig
Kl 14:30 Mads Palsvig
Kl 14:40 Professor Dolores Cahill
Kl 14:50 BIG SCREEN: Dr Andy Kauffmann
Kl 15:00 Dr Heiko Schoening
Kl 15:10 BIG SCREEN: Senator Scott Jensen
Kl 15:20 Barrister Martin Byrne
Kl 15:30 Music: Philip Sjøstrøm
Kl 15:40 BIG SCREEN: Dr Carrie Madej
Kl 15:50 Dr Elke DeKlerk
Kl 16:00 BIG SCREEN: Dr Sherri Tenpenny
Kl 16:10 Dr Mikael Nordfors
Kl 16:20 Nigel Utton
Kl 16:30 Music: Justyna Walker
Kl 16:40 Potter og pander
Kl 17:00 Fakkel March til Kongens Nytorv videre ad Strøget til Rådhuspladsen og tilbage til Bertel Thorvaldsens Plads
Vi vinder den her
-------------------
Video:
http://youtu.be/Icz5ByckK1Q
The World Freedom Alliance will provide a worldwide platform linking with various associations and organisations offering access to justice, true dialogue for health science and politics, while holding worldwide officials to account under the law. We will offer transparent evidence-based solutions and encourage robust debate with media, scientists and governments to ensure our fundamental freedoms of the people of the world are restored and maintained.
Our mission is to PROTECT our cherished freedoms, PROMOTE collaborations and links between groups of doctors, scientists, lawyers, professionals and freedom campaigners worldwide. We will PROVIDE transparent analysis of the data for business and innovative solutions to build a wonderful world for us, our children and future generations.
Documentary credit to Oracle Films of www.oraclefilms.com
#worldfreedomalliance #WFA2020
---------------------------------------
Folkepartiet Jorden Frihed Kundskab er et parti, der støtter op om alle menneskerettigheder og frihedsrettigheder i World Freedom Alliance Charter. Folkepartiet Jorden Frihed Kundskab vil implementere politiske løsninger til gavn for alle mennesker, dyr, insekter og natur. De tre vigtigste grundlag er menneskers frihedsrettigheder skal altid respekteres, sundhed baseret på hvert menneskes ret til frit valg og retten til et sundt liv med sund mad, vand, luft, medicin og vacciner uden gift og cancerfremkaldende midler og abortrester, samt en økonomisk platform hvor hele nationen får gavn af pengeskabelsen og ikke som i dag, hvor den er styret af en endog meget lille gruppe personer. World Freedom Alliance adskiller sig fra andre bevægelser ved rent faktisk at insistere på politiske ændringer, samt at stille de personer, der har begået forbrydelser imod menneskeheden for retten.
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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