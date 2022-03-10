10-03-2022 No...You are NOT going crazy!

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Episode 95
We are nearing something, or at the very least some very high profile people in finance and supply chain are preparing for the worst. You are not going crazy, you are just caught in an information war between good and evil, and neither side wants to lose. Spoiler alert....Good wins, and it's a beautiful world.
Beautiful World by Jim Brickman here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rEbr861lhbQ