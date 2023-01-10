Florida’s Governor Looks To Restore REAL College Education | Ep. 64

America's governor, Ron DeSantis, has been all-in on restoring great education in the Sunshine State, and now he's turning his focus to colleges by demanding to see the costs public universities are paying to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, instead of real education.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.