Firo
Published a day ago

We delve into the concept of Spark addresses and their role in enhancing financial privacy. Spark addresses are a key component of Firo's groundbreaking privacy protocol, Lelantus Spark. They provide a new level of anonymity by allowing users to publicly share their addresses without compromising their privacy on the blockchain. By automatically generating one-time addresses on behalf of the recipient, Spark addresses prevent easy linkage of transactions to specific individuals

Keywords
blockchaincryptocurrencyprivacyfinancial freedomfinancial privacyprivacy coinprivacy matters

