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Are you naked or wearing white linen?
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40 views • March 19, 2021
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The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines, on January 25, 2021.
Are you naked – symbolically-speaking – or are you wearing white garments or white linen? This video looks at where you stand with God: fully clothed in white raiment or white linen in the righteousness of Christ and His holy written or are you spiritually poor, blind and naked.
Isaiah 61:10 is key in understanding what garments or raiment represent. The verse says, I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for He hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, He hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels. In Matthew 6:33, Christ encourages us to seek first the kingdom of God & His righteousness, which is portrayed as a robe, which is a garment, in Isaiah 61:10.
As followers of Christ, we are to wear the garments of salvation which according to Acts 4:10, 12 can only be found in the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. We are to wear the robe, which is a garment, of righteousness, and that righteousness can also be found in only the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. Our own righteousness, void of the righteousness of Christ, is nothing more than filthy rags according to Isaiah 64:6. There’s that word again: filthy which represents uncleanliness and sin.
Either your garments or raiment are filthy, which represent your state of sinfulness, or they are made white, which represents purity and obedience, when you abide in the salvation and righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. This is confirmed in Revelation 3:5, which says, He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before My Father, and before His angels.
A white raiment represents abiding in the purity and righteousness of Christ and to be in obedience to the holy written word of God, the Bible. As Christ is pure, we too must be pure and say no to sin, which is the transgression of the law of God, His holy ten commandments according to 1 John 3:4.
Symbolically, white linen represents the righteousness of the saints of God Who abide in the righteousness of Christ according to Revelation 19:8. Who are the saints? Revelation 14:4,5 and 12 says that the saints are they who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus. They speak biblical truth and there is no guile found in their mouths. They are not part of the false churches which are filled with guile and false, unbiblical doctrines. They worship God in spirit and in truth and they love with great zeal the written word of God because it is a lamp unto their feet and a light unto their path.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the Camotes Islands, the Philippines, on January 25, 2021.
Are you naked – symbolically-speaking – or are you wearing white garments or white linen? This video looks at where you stand with God: fully clothed in white raiment or white linen in the righteousness of Christ and His holy written or are you spiritually poor, blind and naked.
Isaiah 61:10 is key in understanding what garments or raiment represent. The verse says, I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, my soul shall be joyful in my God; for He hath clothed me with the garments of salvation, He hath covered me with the robe of righteousness, as a bridegroom decketh himself with ornaments, and as a bride adorneth herself with her jewels. In Matthew 6:33, Christ encourages us to seek first the kingdom of God & His righteousness, which is portrayed as a robe, which is a garment, in Isaiah 61:10.
As followers of Christ, we are to wear the garments of salvation which according to Acts 4:10, 12 can only be found in the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. We are to wear the robe, which is a garment, of righteousness, and that righteousness can also be found in only the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. Our own righteousness, void of the righteousness of Christ, is nothing more than filthy rags according to Isaiah 64:6. There’s that word again: filthy which represents uncleanliness and sin.
Either your garments or raiment are filthy, which represent your state of sinfulness, or they are made white, which represents purity and obedience, when you abide in the salvation and righteousness of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua. This is confirmed in Revelation 3:5, which says, He that overcometh, the same shall be clothed in white raiment; and I will not blot out his name out of the book of life, but I will confess his name before My Father, and before His angels.
A white raiment represents abiding in the purity and righteousness of Christ and to be in obedience to the holy written word of God, the Bible. As Christ is pure, we too must be pure and say no to sin, which is the transgression of the law of God, His holy ten commandments according to 1 John 3:4.
Symbolically, white linen represents the righteousness of the saints of God Who abide in the righteousness of Christ according to Revelation 19:8. Who are the saints? Revelation 14:4,5 and 12 says that the saints are they who keep the commandments of God and have the faith of Jesus. They speak biblical truth and there is no guile found in their mouths. They are not part of the false churches which are filled with guile and false, unbiblical doctrines. They worship God in spirit and in truth and they love with great zeal the written word of God because it is a lamp unto their feet and a light unto their path.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) in the Philippines with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124 & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ & https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
Follower of Christ777 on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I2E8pd9uLeTM/
Follower of Christ777 on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/followerofchrist777
Follower of Christ777 on UGETube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Follower%20of%20Christ777
Follower of Christ777 on iConnectFX: https://iconnectfx.com/ERFx/Videos.aspx
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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