Comrades, The Voices - BUF Anthem by Fire and Steel

April 1937: Nationalist troops loyal to General Franco go bayonets fixed, through the ruins of houses at Madrid wrecked in air raids

Karl Marx. "The theory of Communism may be summed up in the single sentence: Abolition of private property

Ex certs from the book Pawns in the game.

William Guy Carr. Admiral Barry Domville...suspected the Bolshevik revolution in Russia had been plotted and planned, financed and directed, by the men who considered the liquidation of the British empire was essential before they could achieve undisputed control of the wealth, natural resources, and man power of the entire world.

Both Captain Ramsey and Admiral Domvile tried from 1936 to 1939 to prevent Britain becoming engaged in a war with Germany, because they considered international Jewry intended to arrange a war in which the German and British empires would destroy each other. The people who survived could be easily subjugated by communism afterwards in exactly the same way Russia had been communized.

Neville Chamberlain returns from Germany with the Munich agreement. Peace in our time.

Immediately after this announcement was made the press controlled by the international bankers, started an anti Fascist campaign of hate. Captain Ramsey had promised Chamberlain that he would produce documentary evidence to prove a conspiracy existed to force Britain into declaring war on Germany. This evidence consisted of secret coded cables from Winston Churchill and President Roosevelt.

Even though Britain had declared war, Hitler refused to depart from the policy he had set forth in Mein Kampf regarding Britain and her Empire. He ordered the Generals in command of the famous Panzer corps, to halt on May 22nd 1940, when they could have easily driven the British armies into the sea or made them surrender.

They wanted Chamberlain out of the way so they could put Winston Churchill in his place and turn the phoney war into a shooting war. History reveals that Mr Chamberlain was ousted as prime minister in May 1940 in much the same way as Asquith was ousted in 1913. Churchill assumed office as Prime Minister May 11th, 1940. He ordered the R.A.F to start bombing German cities and towns that night.

On May 23rd 1940 during the first two weeks of Mr Churchills Premiership he used the obsolete regulation (18-B) to arrest all of the prominent people who had tried to prevent Britain being dragged into a war with Germany. Many hundreds of British subjects were arrested without any charge being made against them. They were thrown into prison without trial under Regulation 18-B, which deprived them of rights and privileges of the Habeas Corpus act. Magna Carta was ignored and ridiculed.

Captain Ramsey, Admiral Sir Barry Domvile, their wives and friends were thrown into Brixton prison, they were treated like criminals, and far worse than prisoners on remand.

Captain Ramsey tells the whole story of the events that led up to his arrest and imprisonment in his book the Nameless War, Admiral Sir Barry Domvile tells of his experience in his book from Admiral to cabin boy.

These are books which should be read by every person interested in the continuance of freedom.

Democracy as practiced in Western Europe to-day, is the forerunner of Marxism.

During this phase of his progress the chief goal of the Jew was the victory of democracy, or rather the supreme hegemony of the parliamentary system, which embodied his concept of democracy

The French nation, which is becoming more and more polluted by negro blood, it represents a menace to the existence of the white race in Europe, because it is bound up with the Jewish campaign for world domination



Marxism, whose final objection was, is, and will continue to be, the destruction of all non-Jewish national states. Adolf Hitler

The Jewish chronicle of London, said in 1919: There is much in fact of Bolshevism itself, in the fact that so many Jews are Bolsheviks, in the fact that the ideals of Bolshevism at many points are consonant with the finest ideals of Judaism.

The star of David, the Jewish national emblem, is a six pointed star, formed by two triangles, one standing on its base, the other on its apex. Deprived of their base lines these triangles approximate the familiar Masonic emblem of the square and compass.



As the jew is the past master in the art of symbolism, it may not be without significance that the Bolshevik star has one point less than the star of David. For there is still one point to be fore filled in the world Program as outlined in the Protocols---and that is the enthronement of our leader. When he comes the world autocrat for whom the whole program is framed, the sixth point may be added.

The five points of the star now apparently assured are the Purse, the Peerage, the Press, Palestine and Proletarianism. The sixth point will be the prince of Israel.