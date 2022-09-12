Create New Account
Much is Said in Jest
Psychic Medium Mary Beth Wrenn
Published 2 months ago |

Did you know that the Tarot Deck was orginally the Book of Knowledge, housed in the Great Library of Alexandria in Egypt? In order to hide to from the Roman Gladiators the Priests, hid the book of secrets in a deck of cards. Then distributed this great knowledge through nomadic people often referred to as gypsies. And that's where the famous saying "Much is said in jest" orginates. There's your thought for the day!

Remember ...Reality is what you make it, so make it the very best!

Mary Beth

Keywords
astrologypsychicancient knowledgemetaphysicaltarot

