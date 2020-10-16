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Dr John Campbell: Low levels of Zinc and SARS-CoV-2 Covid-19 Mortality Correlation Studies
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28 views • October 16, 2020
Posted 15October2020 "COVID-19 and Zinc": Low zinc levels at clinical admission associates with poor outcomes in COVID-19, (11th October)
Zinc deficient patients 70.4% developed complications
Zinc balances immune responses and also has a proven direct antiviral action against some viruses. Zinc deficiency (ZD) is a common condition in elderly and individuals with chronic diseases. Zinc Increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication of SAR-CoV-2 virus. Resulting in a lower number of viruses. President Trump taking zinc (WSJ)
What zinc does: Catalytic activity of approximately 100 enzymes. Plays a role in: mmune function, Protein synthesis, Wound healing, DNA synthesis, Cell division, Normal growth and development, pregnancy, childhood, adolescence, Required for sense of taste and smell. Zinc and immunity: Severe zinc deficiency depresses immune function. Even mild to moderate degrees of zinc deficiency can impair macrophage and neutrophil functions, natural killer cell activity, and complement activity. Body requires zinc to develop and activate T-lymphocytes.
Zinc deficient patients 70.4% developed complications
Zinc balances immune responses and also has a proven direct antiviral action against some viruses. Zinc deficiency (ZD) is a common condition in elderly and individuals with chronic diseases. Zinc Increased intracellular zinc concentrations efficiently impair replication of SAR-CoV-2 virus. Resulting in a lower number of viruses. President Trump taking zinc (WSJ)
What zinc does: Catalytic activity of approximately 100 enzymes. Plays a role in: mmune function, Protein synthesis, Wound healing, DNA synthesis, Cell division, Normal growth and development, pregnancy, childhood, adolescence, Required for sense of taste and smell. Zinc and immunity: Severe zinc deficiency depresses immune function. Even mild to moderate degrees of zinc deficiency can impair macrophage and neutrophil functions, natural killer cell activity, and complement activity. Body requires zinc to develop and activate T-lymphocytes.
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