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Hatch Chiles – Red or Green
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142 views • January 01, 2022
According to New Mexicans, Hatch roasted green chiles and red chiles belong in every meal. Even milk shakes and pizza. Learn about the Scoville Units to measure the heat of a chile. Spice up any meal with these prolific “peppers” grown in the small New Mexican town of Hatch.
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
More information on recipes and our travels at https://danasbooks.net
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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