Russian forces raised the flag on the north of Rabotino #robotyne in Zaporozhye, which was completely recaptured. Russian units went on the offensive, driving Ukrainian troops along with Western mercenaries into the ruins of the settlement leaving behind a number of NATO vehicles.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/